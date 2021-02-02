3D Mammography Coming To Parkview Physicians Group In Bryan

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

BRYAN 3D MAMMO … Penny Welter-Whitney, imaging manager, Parkview Physicians Group – Ohio, left, and Baily Frey, radiologic technologist, certified in mammography, stand next to the new 3D mammography machine that has been installed in Bryan.

BRYAN, OHIO – Jan. 28, 2021 – Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) will soon be offering 3D mammography at its Bryan office, making state-of-the-art screening available closer to home.

PPG is the first location in Williams County to offer 3D mammography, which has been proven to detect breast cancer up to 15 months earlier than traditional 2D mammography.

3D technology produces highly detailed, multi-layered images, like pages in a book, giving clinicians a clearer view inside the breast tissue.

This type of mammogram is especially valuable for women with dense or fibrous breast tissue or a family history of breast cancer.

3D images allow much greater accuracy and reduce the possibility that a tiny spot may be hidden behind layers of tissue above or below.

“Mammograms are the front line in diagnosing and defeating breast cancer,” said Sally Taylor, vice president, Parkview Physicians Group – Ohio.

“We are proud to bring this technology to Williams County and give area residents access to 3D mammograms closer to home. We know earlier detection will help save lives.”

Despite the level of detail provided by 3D technology, women are unlikely to experience a difference in the process of getting a mammogram. 3D mammograms still require breast compression and images taken from several different angles.

The technologist will examine the images for clarity, after which the mammogram will be reviewed by a radiologist.

The results of the exam will be reported to your physician and you will also be able to access them through Parkview MyChart, if applicable.

According to the American Cancer Society, women ages 45 to 54 should have a mammogram annually. Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms.

More frequent screenings are recommended for women who have a family history, a genetic tendency or certain other factors. It is important to talk with your provider regarding your risk of breast cancer and the best screening plan for you.

To schedule your 3D mammogram appointment at PPG in Bryan, call 419-636-4517. Check with your insurance provider regarding your benefits prior to scheduling.