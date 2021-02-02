Governor DeWine Proposes Increasing Funding for Critical Cancer-Fighting Programs

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Gov. Mike DeWine has released his proposed state operating budget, which includes a 21 percent funding increase for Ohio’s tobacco prevention program and maintains investments for breast and cervical cancer services.

Bryan Hannon, director of government relations in Ohio for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), made the following statement in reaction.

“As an organization dedicated to reducing suffering and death from cancer, ACS CAN is pleased to see the governor prioritizing access to care and public health in his proposed budget.

The governor has proposed increasing funding for Ohio’s Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program and the state’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Project.

“Increasing funding for tobacco prevention and cessation is a vital first step to protect Ohio youth from a lifetime of tobacco addiction and help more tobacco users quit.

The program implements evidence-based strategies to reduce tobacco use, the number one cause of preventable death nationwide. This is especially important in 2021, given the skyrocketing youth tobacco use rates.

“This program is also an essential tool in reducing health disparities. The tobacco industry’s marketing strategies have led to significant tobacco use disparities, including higher use of tobacco products among people with lower incomes, Blacks Ohioans and LGBTQ individuals.

By increasing funding to the state’s tobacco control program, Ohio can better address the deadly consequences of tobacco use disparities.

“The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project helps fill the health care coverage gap by providing low-income, uninsured and underinsured women access to mammograms and cervical cancer screenings. The COVID-19 pandemic makes this program more critical than ever, as more Ohioans have fallen behind on their screenings or lost their insurance.

By increasing access to preventative cancer care, the state can reduce the number of Ohioans who will hear the words “you have cancer”.

“ACS CAN applauds Gov. DeWine for a budget proposal that prioritizes cancer prevention and looks forward to working with the governor and the legislature to ensure that the final budget includes adequate funding for these lifesaving programs.”