44th Annual Quilt Show Opens 2021 Season At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, the 44th Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show will once again be a spectacular celebration of creativity and fine craftsmanship.

From Thursday, May 6 through Saturday, May 8, this popular Quilt Show will feature hundreds of quilts, special exhibits, creative demonstrations, and unique shopping – all near the charming setting of Historic Sauder Village.

During this 3-day event, hundreds of quilters will share their talents as both traditional and modern interpretations of quilts are on display in Founder’s Hall. Each year the show is a new experience since once a quilt has been exhibited, it cannot be entered into the Sauder Village Show again.

With categories ranging from pieced, appliqué, and mixed media to art & innovative, masters, baby, miniatures and youth – guests are sure to enjoy browsing the variety of quilts this special event has to offer.

“For the past 44 years the Sauder Village Quilt Show has celebrated the rich tradition of quilting while showcasing the creativity of quilters from throughout the region,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“In addition to the main quilt exhibit, guests can also enjoy a variety of special exhibits, creative demonstrations, quilt-themed activities in the Historic Village, and shopping at Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop!”

Many unique exhibits have been planned for the 3-day event at Sauder Village. The “Artistic Diversity Challenge” will feature quilts shared by the Michigan-based Knot Even Quilters Guild, and the “Fusion Challenge” will showcase quilts entered by an art quilt group from Jackson, MI.

Another show highlight will be the 1920s themed Sauder Village Quilt Challenge, “Adoration of Amelia”. From housewife to flapper, quilters have created their interpretation of the woman of the 1920s! There will also be a special exhibit in the lobby of Founder’s Hall featuring vintage sewing machines and antique quilts from the Sauder Village collection.

Throughout the Quilt Show there will be a variety of quilting demonstrations in Founder’s Hall. Guests will have an opportunity to learn about hand applique, disappearing half-square triangles, kitty cornered blocks, and machine applique.

Certified Quilt Appraiser Donna L Kooistra will also be at the show to appraise quilts for insurance replacement value, fair market value, and donation value. Quilt appraisals will be done by appointments or by walk-in on Thursday, May 6 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and Friday, May 7 from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m., and by appointment only on Saturday, May 8.

The rich tradition of quilting will also be shared throughout the Historic Village. The “Welcome to our Quilt Story” program will share the history of quilting at historic homes throughout the Village. There will also be a quilt-themed storybook adventure for children each day at 1:30 p.m.

Guests will be encouraged to explore the Historic Village to visit the community shops, farms, and gardens. Guests can also watch the many craftsmen at work including the glassblower, potter, cooper, weaver, spinner, blacksmith and many others!

The new 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop at the Village again this year. Guests can explore buildings along the new 1920s Main Street including a theater, candy shop, bank, barbershop, fire station and soda fountain!

The Sauder Village Quilt Show runs Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. New this year, a special “Opening Week Admission Deal” is being offered May 6-8 with a single-day ticket fee of only $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students.

This price includes admission to the Historic Village and the Quilt Show in Founder’s Hall. The number of guests in Founder’s Hall will be monitored and if the exhibit is full at time of arrival, guests will be encouraged to visit the Historic Village.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. Throughout May, the Historic Village is open Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Regular season admission is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under. From June 2 through the end of October, the Historic Village will be open Wednesday through Saturday.

More information about the 44th Annual Quilt Show, safety practices, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.