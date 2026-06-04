Pulaski Garden Club Members Enchanted By Decorated Gourds At June Meeting

President Cam Miller opened the Pulaski Garden Club meeting, June 2, 2026, with the Garden Prayer, followed by the evening’s program.

Marilyn Royal, member of the Ohio Gourd Society, enchanted members with her extensive display of decorated hardshell gourds which ran in size from jewelry beads to a very large bushel gourd. Marilyn purchases most of her gourds as Northwest Ohio does not have a long enough growing season to make large gourds. When she gets a gourd, she makes sure it is cleaned of its outer skin by scraping with a copper dishcleaner or sanding. If one is careful in cleaning the inside of a gourd a satin-like surface will remain. When preparing birdhouse gourds she sprays sealer on the outside only and drills very small holes in the bottom for drainage and air flow.

Marilyn decorates her gourds by airbrushing, woodburning, ink dyes, buffing between coats, or decoupaging with hand-made papers. Her display included a fairyhouse, masks, jewelry and drums. The first weekend in October the Ohio Gourd Society will meet at the Delaware County fairgrounds and offers a myriad of classes. All were encouraged to attend.

For roll call, members showed and described the plant they brought for the plant exchange. The Secretary’s Report and Treasurer’s Reports were shared.

Moment in History was given by Connie McGrew who read from the club’s archives information from Muriel Stevens, a 70-year member. She commented on Helen Perkins’ remembrances, having joined in 1935 because it was the “thing to do” as a new bride. Note was made of Eleanor Chamberlain who was a 56-year member.

The evening’s Floral Arrangement, entitled “Wedding Bells,” was designed by Sandy Oberlin. It included a small wooden church in the center surrounded by a heart-shaped wreath of greenery. In the front were white asters, purple statice, pink gerbera daisies and pink roses. She received a round of applause for her capture of the night’s theme.

Sandy Oberlin with her floral arrangement of the month, “Wedding Bells,” featuring a small church surrounded by a heart-shaped wreath of greenery, white asters, purple statice, pink gerbera daisies and pink roses. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

The night’s Unusual Edible, cattails, information was given by Rozetta Luke who brought this plant, also called bull rushes. Native Americans used this plant in cooking. In the fall and winter, the roots can be boiled or baked. In the spring, young shoots, which taste like cucumbers, can be sauteed or stir fried. In the summer, when the male part of the plant flowers, the yellow pollen can be made into flour. Unfortunately, there were no takers for the young shoots Rozetta brought to share!

Old Business

Joyce Mocherman reported on the May plant sale. She thanked all who participated by bringing and buying plants and manning the sales for two days. It was moved, seconded and passed to give Joyce $300 for her outstanding efforts in making this event a success. The resulting amount from the sale will help in part with expenses of the new garden bed at the fairgrounds.

Fairgrounds cleanup went well under the bell tower. It looks spiffy for the new season. The sign bed is so full of rocks it was very hard to dig any plants. Next step will be to bring in a backhoe to clear the area before planting new. Next cleanup is June 29 at 5:30 p.m.

State convention, July 15-17, will be attended by Regina Partee, Barb Deetz, Rozetta Luke, and Cam Miller.

It was noted that the 4 County Horticulture program will take plastic pots and trays to be recycled. Members may get theirs to Cam who will take them to the school.

Flower Show at the Bryan Library signups are going well. There are still openings in the design categories and members were reminded to bring in horticulture specimens as indicated on the show schedule. Copies were available. The time schedule goes as follows: Monday, June 22, 9 a.m., set up tables; Tuesday, June 23, 9 a.m., bring in specimens and erect floral designs, with judging beginning at 11:00 a.m.; Wednesday, June 24, 4-6 p.m., meet and greet members of the public; Thursday, June 25, flower show continues; Friday, June 26, 9 a.m., take down of the show.

New Business

Connie Simmons announced that she had copied the recipes that were brought to the club’s Centennial Tea. Members who provided cookies and punch were thanked for their efforts and Connie was thanked for providing copies for all.

The nomination list for officers for the new year was circulated.

President Miller announced that the club’s program booklet for 2024-2025 received a score of 100. Kudos were sent to all members of the yearbook committee.

Members volunteered to serve on the Float Committee for the Kunkle 4th of July parade. The committee will meet on June 10 at 6 p.m. at Pulaski United Methodist Church. Kay Beck will chair the committee. It was noted that a write-up was needed for the vocal announcement that will be given as the float passes by. Cam Miller and Larry Beck will also provide convertibles to be ridden.

Michelle O’Dell has made arrangements for the club to highlight its premiere designers by having them make designs at Ellie Ann’s during the Flair on the Square, July 25, 2026. More information will be available at the July general meeting.

The Door Prize for the evening was brought by Joyce Mocherman and won by Kathy McKarns.

Share and Tell — Cam Miller showed examples of dusty miller that were planted in her garden. Some had not had their roots separated when planted and had grown in a tight circle while others had long straight roots. It was a reminder to always tease out the roots when planting.

The Plant Exchange completed the evening meeting. Thanks were given to Becky Hill, Sandy Oberlin, and Rozetta Luke for serving as hostesses for the evening.

Next meeting is July 7, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pulaski United Methodist Church. All are welcome.

— Information Provided

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