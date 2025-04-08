Williams County Agricultural Society Receives $10,000 Grant

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DONATION … Thanks to the William S. Clark Family Foundation Fund held at the Bryan Area Foundation, for giving $10,000 to the Williams County Agricultural Society. The grant monies will be used to move, replace, and landscape the primary American Flagpole on the Williams County Fairgrounds. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Williams County Veterans Memorial representative Kevin Motter, Williams County Agricultural Society representative Matt Kennedy, and William S. Clark Family Foundation Fund representative Barb Watson.