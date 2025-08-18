9th Annual Memorial Ride Raises Awareness For Suicide Prevention

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCROSSES … Numerous crosses sit in front of the Wauseon VFW in remembrance of someone who has been lost. Many people stand in this photo as a reminder that there is always someone there to help.

DEEDS … Julie Deeds kneels down next to a cross with the name of her husband, Dennis Deeds, who was lost to suicide back in 2012.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevill...