The Spot In Swanton Holds Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

GRAND OPENING ... The Spot Owner Trevor Bowman cuts a ribbon at the grand opening for the business, located at the intersection of Zeiter Way and Main Street. With him are Baker Amber Willard (right center), Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe (right), and Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce President Delray Busch (left)

PHOTOS BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSWEET SUCCESS ... The crew at The Spot, including Baker Amber Willard...