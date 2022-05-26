A Night Of Music At The 1920s Theater At Sauder Village – Featuring Luke Concannon

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village will host a Night of Music at the 1920s Theater/Speakeasy featuring Luke Concannon and Stephanie Hollenberg.

Tickets are now on sale for the concert on Friday, June 3 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. This evening concert will be a fun opportunity to gather with friends to enjoy live music, food, drinks and ice-cream at Sauder Village!

“We’re looking forward to having Luke Concannon and Stephanie Hollenberg perform at the Theater on our 1920s Main Street,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“There is limited seating for this special event so guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets soon!”

Known for his magnetic live performances and ‘direct-from-the-heart’ songs, #1 UK chart artist Luke Concannon has something special to offer guests.

Performing with his wife, classically trained singer Stephanie Hollenberg, the duo will present an evening of musical passion and audience participation that will surely become one of those gigs that live long in memory!

Luke’s music is somewhere between the Celtic soul of Van Morrison and the deep lyricism of Leonard Cohen.

The Broken Barrel Speakeasy will be open with wines, craft beers, and the latest Prohibition cocktails available for purchase.

Sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and snacks as well as ice cream, soda, floats and phosphates will be available at the Soda Fountain.

Concert tickets are available online for only $15. There is limited seating for guests 21 and over for the evening concert at the 1920s Theater/Speakeasy. To purchase tickets visit: https://saudervillage.org/1920s-night-of-music

Other concerts planned for this season include a Creedence Revived performance on Friday, July 29 and the Red Carpet Crashers on Saturday, August 27.

Tickets are now on sale on the Sauder Village website for the summer concerts.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday and there are many special events planned throughout the season.

For more information about the summer concerts, special events, or planning a trip to Sauder Village call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.