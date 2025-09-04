August Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for August 2025 with August 2024 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 283 (176); domestic 23 (20), civil 22 (18), criminal 13 (18), miscellaneous 1 (2), judgment liens 224 (118), and appeals 0 (0) with a total of fees collected being $50,643.20 ($40,974.46).

The title department issued a total of 1,331 (1,374) titles; new cars 51 (65), used cars 687 (700), new trucks 31 (33), used trucks 293 (333), vans 15 (10), motorcycles 69 (53), manufactured homes 9 (10), trailers 16 (21), travel trailers 47 (42), motor homes 35 (29), buses 0 (1), off-road vehicles 26 (25), watercraft 24 (22), outboard motors 6 (10), other 22 (20), watercraft registrations 44 (36), and driver examination tests 158 (168) with a total of fees collected being $631,146.14 ($734,256.94).