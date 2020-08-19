Added To Our Free Archives: Delta Area Chamber Of Commerce Names Brandon R. Johnson Citizen Of The Year

The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the 2020 Citizen of the year, Brandon R. Johnson. Each year the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce accepts nominations from the community for the Citizen of the Year. Nominees demonstrate outstanding community commitment, impact and/or leadership.

Many in the community recognize Team Johnson Logo, but may not realize this company got its humble beginning with a single dump truck. Brandon was raised in a modest, hardworking family in Swanton that put focus on dedication to others.

With this dedication and hardwork Brandon grew his business to be one of the largest suppliers of dump trucks in Northwest Ohio. Through a clear company vision, Brandon was able to secure property in Delta, Ohio and became a viable asset to the community. He has made being a part of community organizations and involvement in the community of small business a priority.

Brandon created jobs and additional opportunities in the Delta community when he created three additional companies. Brandon established a limo rental company,a stationary wash bay for heavy duty and farm equipment, and a mobile wash company. These companies are now under the Team Johnson umbrella.

Brandon works with area businesses to help create employment for local citizens. Networking is Brandon’s forte. He hosted a networking event in 2019 bringing together residents, businesses and government groups. His purpose was create fun, generate ideas to boost the economy, and let everyone see what Team Johnson has to offer.

Brandon takes pride in his community and supports the area through sponsorships, contributions and support. He has been involved with many Christmas charities including organizing a fundraiser for group homes and foster homes. Team Johnson provided limo transportation for the “Shop with a Cop” Christmas event.

For the 2018 Holiday season he selected 70 children and families and each received a gift, a visit from Santa and Disney princesses along with a limo ride to see Christmas lights. In 2019 he selected a battered women’s shelter to give the joy of the season. He has given to United Way, Delta Panther Athletic Club, and Fulton County Special Olympics.

One very special community benefit event that Mr. Johnson arranged was for the Bomar brothers who attended Pike-Delta-York schools and sadly had lost both parents to cancer. In 2016 Mr. Johnson organized and assembled donations and sponsorships from his business customers, vendors and media outlets. He negotiated a deal with a local company to grant the brothers a vehicle to get back and forth to school and work. This Delta event was able to raise over $12,000 to help with their living expenses. Brandon also donated a Caribbean cruise for the brothers to help them find some joy in this turbulent time.

Brandon also supported a girl named Trinity Dutch, who had a rare disorder which required a special doctor to perform a special surgery. Brandon organized meetings with the parents. He used multiple contacts and was able to get the surgery she needed to walk again.

Mr. Johnson believes that a community’s success comes from mentoring the younger generation and providing direction and leadership. Working with local colleges, Brandon offers internships to gain experiences and resume building opportunities.

He serves on the Mock Interview Board of Owens Community College, participates in the Amazing Handshake program with Swanton Middle School, and offers a job shadowing program.

Along with internship programs with University of Toledo, Owens Community College and Adrian College, Mr. Johnson is busy volunteering to help area students manage money with “Real Money, Real World” seminars. Volunteered for “Family Fun Day” hosted by Fulton County Job & Family services, and was the transportation provider for “Manufacturing Day”.

The countless contributions made to support local residents, organizations, and businesses along with the charitable acts and donation of time makes Brandon Johnson this year’s Citizen of the Year.

When presented with the award, Mr. Johnson was excited, “Thank you to everyone that nominated me for Citizen of the year. It’s a true blessing and we hope to keep doing what we do every Christmas and help the needy out.”

Brandon Johnson will be honored at the Delta WinterFest, his name will adorn a plaque located inside Memorial Hall, and a special recognition reception will be planned at a future time.