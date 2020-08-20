William Smith (1941-2020)

William R. Smith, age 79, of Camden, Michigan and formerly of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He died as the result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.

William was born in Wauseon on March 8, 1941, the son of Paul and Wauneta (Wyse) Smith. He was an Army Veteran and was an active member of the Wauseon American Legion Post.

He was a life member of the NRA and the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and life at his lake. He was a skilled carpenter and shared his talent.

Surviving is his wife, Arda; children, Chad (Molly) Smith of Delta, Michelle Smith of Wauseon, Tammy (John) Weber of Wauseon; grandchildren, Makenzie, Sydney, and Drew Smith; brother, Larry (Jill) Smith of Wauseon. He is also survived by brother-in-law Joe Rychener and sister-in-law, Shirley Smith. He was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Eugene Smith, and twin sister, Sandy Rychener.

“When you see the sun rise and sun set and everything in between, the hawks, the deer, the squirrels, the rabbits, even the coon and muskrat, the trees and flowers, a nice green lawn, crops in the fields, all of it……remember him.”

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Wauseon American Legion Post, where Military Rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club or the Wauseon American Legion Post.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.