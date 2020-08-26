Added To Our Free Archives: New Staff Members Welcomed At Four County Career Center

The Career Center is welcoming three new staff members for the 2020-2021 school year. Aarika Alabata is the new Intervention Specialist instructor at the Career Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a Post Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education. Aarika has been in education for the past four years teaching at Bryan City Schools, Edgerton Local School, and Coal City Schools. She lives in Bryan.

Taking the position of Workforce Development/Placement Coordinator is Karlee Badenhop. She has a Bachelor of Science Business Administration Degree from Ohio Northern University. She was previously the Director of Sales & Marketing at an assisted living facility and the Manager of Marketing, Wellness & Community Relations at the Henry County Hospital. Karlee lives in Liberty Center with her husband, Greg and their four children.

The new Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics instructor is Matthew Scarberry. Matthew holds a State and National Journeyman’s Tool Maker Certification and worked as a journeyman for the past fourteen years. He lives in Liberty Center with his wife, Kendra and their three children.

Melissa Nafziger is the new Test/Intervention instructor. Melissa holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Math Secondary Education and a Master’s Degree in Classroom Technology and has spent twenty-one years in education. She lives in Archbold with her husband, Ryan and their two children.

Taking the position of Cafeteria Cook is Brandy Breen. Brandy has worked as a Cook at the Bryan Hospital for the past twenty-five years. She lives in Bryan with her husband, Monte and their two children.

Joyce Golz is the new Hospitality Services instructor at the Career Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Child Development from the University of Akron and a Master’s Degree in Special Education and Transition to Work. Joyce has spent the past fifteen years in education from college level to preschool. She lives in Defiance with her husband, Shawn and their son.

New staff members shown above are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Aarika Alabata, Karlee Badenhop, Matthew Scarberry, Melissa Nafziger, Brandy Breen, and Joyce Golz.