Added To Our Free Archives: Williams County Virtual Track Special Olympics Held

FIRST & SECOND PLACE WINNERS … Jeremy Allomong (above) from Edon, is seen here conducting the Softball Throw. Jeremy also did the 50 meter dash and had 104 points over the season, as he did his two events that many times between May 11 and July 5, 2020. Tyler Good (below) from Montpelier chose to run the 50 meter dash. He is seen here on the Bryan HS track for his run. He threw softball as his second event. Tyler won All-Around Second Place with 100 points.

By: Rebecca Miller

Angela Luke, who was the local Coordinator of Special Olympics for Williams County this year, shared, “The Williams County Special Olympics track season did not go as planned, like many things in the country. We made some adjustments and still had a season, making it virtual.”

“Athletes chose their event or events in which they wanted to participate.” The Virtual Track season ran from May 11 – July 5, 2020. As the participants could not meet in person, they did their events at their own homes or used tracks at the High Schools. Pictures, measurements and times were sent to Luke who tallied the scores and figured out who won.

Participants were offered two events each, with everyone having the option of Softball Throw and then choosing between a running or walking event. They earned one point for completing their events each day, a maximum of 2 points per day. They could also earn 1 point a week for participating in a virtual exercise class offered by Erin Luke, a personal trainer. At the end of the season, a banquet was held at the Imagination Station pavilion to celebrate the victories of these ten people with lots of drive.

The results were as follows: 1st place: Jeremy Allomong, (Edon) 104 points, 50 M dash and softball throw; 2nd place: Tyler Good, (Montpelier) 100 points, 50 M dash and softball throw; 3rd place: Kristen Herman, (Edgerton) 88 points, 1 Mile walk and softball throw; 4th place: Danika Pickett, (West Unity) 80 points, 100 M dash and softball throw; Shane Brace, (Bryan) 61 points, 1 Mile walk and softball throw; Alex Miller, 43 points, (Bryan) I Mile run Bryan; Lincoln Brown, (Edon) 43 points, 100 M walk and softball throw; Jeremiah Brace, (Bryan) 36 points, 400 M walk and softball throw; Jerry Spencer, (Pioneer) 33 points, 400 M walk; Chester Dangler, (Bryan) 23 points, 1 Mile walk.

