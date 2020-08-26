Added To Our Free Archives: Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Holds Annual Golf Outing

TEAM FULTON COUNTY HEALTH CENTER … Jenee Seibert – Chief Financial Officer, Patti Finn – CEO, Becky Taylor – COO and Bill Simpkins Director of Facilities were not only ready to enjoy the afternoon, but were asking lots of questions as they prepare to plan for an event of their own. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Not only lovely weather with 87 degrees at noon, but happy hearts and voices met together to raise funds for High School scholarships. It is called an outing and as the golf teams arrived there was a sense of being on an outing, rather than just a regular round of golf.

Held at Ironwood Golf Course, this year’s event was the first big moment for the brand new owners, Pat and Dana Riley and their sons Zach and Jeremiah. Prior to the beginning of registration, a Ribbon Cutting event was held, passing the reigns to the new family from the Andrews family who started the course in 1971, just shy of fifty years ago.

Registration was set up on the front lawn of the club house, with teams signing in and purchasing mulligans and a string before finding their golf cart and getting set up for a pleasant afternoon. (If they purchased a pink string, which was about ten inches long, they could use it on any one shot, for example if their birdie or eagle putt was 2 inches short, or long, they could use their string for that.)

Greetings, purchasing drinks in the club house, and hauling their golf clubs to their assigned carts were all part of the opening time. Max Smith was there and interviewed Chamber Executive Director Bill Drummer live about an hour before the beginning, for 94.3 The Buck.

At 12:30, Drummer welcomed everyone and sent them out onto the course. Each team was assigned where to start so they could all get into the game more quickly. There was a different prize for each hole as well as a trip to Hawaii if they got a hole in one!

There were also some large prizes for par, including a set of Callaway irons and a Smart TV. At the end of the afternoon, around 4:00, 1st Prize Trophy of $200 and 2nd Prize Trophy of $100 would be awarded.

While playing, golfers could also bet up to $5 for each tee off. If they got the ball on the Green they got double their money back, if not, the Chamber kept the money.

There were 26 teams of four competing, at $70 per person. Major Sponsors gave $500 for their team to participate and had a banner advertising their company put out on the Golf Course for the day.

This year’s major sponsors were 96.1 WMTR Radio, 94.3 The Buck, Andres O’Neil and Lowe, Continental Plaza, Bill and Denise Drummer, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Fulton County Health Center, McNeil Chevrolet Buick, Premier Bank, Shultz, Huber and Associates, State Bank and Trust Company, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Wauseon Eye Care and Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing.

The Special Events Sponsor was Cordy Insurance Agency who is paying for the Hole in One Trip to Hawaii. There were also almost forty Hole Sponsors from all over the area. (Ace Hardware, Aquatek, Bokerman, Yackee, Reiner Roos Insurance, Concept Printing, Russ and Karen Dominique, E&H Auto Clinic, Edward Jones, Frank-Wheeler Chiropractic, Joe and Beth Friess, Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, Fulton Industries, Fulton Lumber, Georg’s Radio & Antenna Service, Gerald Grain, H&R Block, Howard Hanna Realty Services, JB Feed Company, Kauffman Door, Krause-Lane Electric, ME Miller Tire Company, Napa Auto Parts, Northwest Electroplated, Ohio Gas, OK Electric, Paul Ready Mix, Pernod & George CPA, R&S Lines, Schrock Swine Farms, Shaw’s Clothing, Skates Apartments, Sons of the American Leion Post #265, Starkweather and Sons Roofing, Tiny’s Dairy Barn, Toledo Edison, Tomahawk Printing, Volkman Kitchen and Bath, Wauseon VFW Post #7424 and Whalen Real Estate & Auction.

Between 1:00 and 3:00 each team could stop for lunch at the turn, enjoying a hot sandwich, chips, cookie and a drink in their carts. Normally there is a big dinner after the event but this year due to the coronavirus, they were not able to have that.

Prizes were given out immediately following the tournament with First Prize going to Morrell, Inc. Team made up of Joe Schneider, Ryan Adams, Kyle Evans and Ty Huner. and Second Place to Continental Plaza Team made up of Larry Zimmerman, Brian Slagel, Brian Stuckey, and Brook Oberlin.

FATHER, SONS AND FRIEND … Team 94.3 The Buck, 96.1 WMTR posed for a picture beside their carts with their golf equipment ready to go. Left to right are Max Smith with his sons Trey and Drew, with friend Dalton Panning finishing off the team.

MAJOR SPONSORS ON BANNER … Two Chamber members, Rick Stidham on the left, and Nick Lavinder are seen here hanging a banner on the back of the Club House that lists the Major Sponsors. On the holes, there was a banner hung to advertise for the 14 major sponsors and the Special Events Sponsor, Cordy Insurance Agency.

GETTING REGISTERED FOR A DAY OF GOLF … Gloria Kuntz, owner of Passion for Fashion, Shannon Shulters with McNeill Chevrolet and Toni Schindler with Aquatek Water Conditioning, all Chamber members, enjoyed the cool breeze as they got players signed in, gave them their bags with supplies and sold extra game options.

94.3 THE BUCK … Max Smith of 94.3 The Buck interviewed Bill Drummer, president of Wauseon Chamber of Commerce next to the 94.3 vehicle. This is the fundraiser that raises all the money for the High School Scholarships and Bill and Max were expressing what a great turnout for the day.