Adrew Wagner (1919 – 2023)

Adrew M. Wagner, age 104, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away early Christmas morning, Monday, December 25, 2023 at Hillside Country Living where she had been a resident for the last few years.

Adrew was a secretary at the former Aro Corporation for 25 years. She was a member of Edgerton United Methodist Church and a 70+ year member of the Order of Eastern Star in Bryan.

Adrew was born on February 27, 1919, in New Bavaria, Ohio the daughter of Albert and Emma (Geiger) LaGorin.

She was valedictorian of the Continental High School Class of 1937. She married Gaylon E. Wagner in December 1937, and he preceded her in death in 1986.

Adrew is survived by her daughters, Donna (Larry) Dangler, of Bryan and Janet Yoder, of Leo, Indiana; four grandchildren: 13 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter. Teri Jo Dangler; son-in-law, Gene Yoder; grandson-in-law, John Felger; sisters, Helen Randall and Edith Hoellrich and a brother, Virgil LaGorin.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton with Pastor Jennifer Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. prior to the service.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

