Herbert “Herb” H. Snyder (1931 – 2026)

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Herbert “Herb” H. Snyder, age 94 of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Friday afternoon, May 22, 2026, at Flower Hospital Emergency Room.

Herb was born July 7, 1931 in Maumee, Ohio to George H. and Ethel (Boehk) Snyder.

One of Herb’s proudest accomplishments was marrying his beloved wife, Margaret Lois “Peg” Brimmer on Oct. 21, 1950, with whom he shared 75 years of marriage. Their partnership was a cornerstone of his life and left a lasting legacy of love and devotion.

Herb devoted over 30 years to his work as a machinist at Doehler-Jarvis, retiring at the age of 60.

He loved eating M&M’s and ice cream, and he took great delight in going to garage sales, always eager to find a good bargain to add to his home collection.

Herb enjoyed fishing and was an active past member of the Ottawa River Beagle Club in Defiance. He also loved the game of golf, and was proud to have a hole in one on a Par 3 at Cottonwood Golf Course.

Herb is survived by his devoted children Marilyn Cole, James (Betty) Snyder, Michael Snyder, and Thomas (Kelly) Snyder. He was the proud grandfather to a wonderful group of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother, Roger Snyder and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Judy) Brimmer.

Besides his wife, Peg, Herb was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard, George, and Kenneth Snyder; and his sisters, Beatrice Briggs and Phyllis Hoag.

A memorial service celebrating Herb’s life will be held Friday, June 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Buehner Center at Oak Openings Preserve, 5240 Wilkins Rd., Whitehouse, OH 43570.

Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Homes.