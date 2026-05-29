Danette Dee Lumbrezer (1959 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Danette Dee Lumbrezer, age 66, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, May 22, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Dee was born on Sept. 17, 1959 to Charles Alton and Sandra Doreen (Allen) Fry.

Dee was a 1977 graduate of Wauseon High School.

She enjoyed gardening and all kinds of flowers.

Dee worked at the T Mart gas station in Metamora, the Pilliod Cabinet Company and cleaned houses. Most of all, Dee loved her family, especially spoiling her grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter, Allyson (Josh) Vance; father, Charlie (Sherry) Fry; sisters, Deb (Al) Marron and Denise Smith; grandchildren, Brooke, Autumn, Joshua and Oaklyn; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services were held Friday, May 29 at noon at Amboy Township Cemetery, corner of Rt. 64 and County Rd. S in Metamora, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dee’s family.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Homes.