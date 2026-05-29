Carol A. Oberlin (1946 – 2026)

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Carol A. Oberlin, 79, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2026, surrounded by family in her home.

Carol was born Dec. 7, 1946, in Bryan, Ohio, to Frank and Hazel (Gibbs) Gambler.

She married Jon A. Oberlin on Feb. 14, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he survives.

Carol retired from the Ohio Turnpike after 10 years of service. Prior to that, she worked for the Williams County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years, where she served as a 911 dispatcher.

She was a member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved arts and crafts, sewing and quilting, and collecting angels, gnomes, snowmen, and cardinals.

Carol is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jon Oberlin; children, Steven (Beth Votaw) Slattman, Jessica Meyer, and Stephanie (Ryan) Thompson; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Slattman, Sarah Meyer, Sylvia Meyer and Bryson Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Emyrson and Noah Slattman; sister, Virginia (Mike) Fisher; and sister-in-law, Jane Steinberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edwin Gambler; sisters, Edna Merica and Marsha Fisher.

Visitation for Carol will be held Monday, June 1, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen officiating.

Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Friends of the Montpelier Library or the American Cancer Foundation.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.