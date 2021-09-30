Air-Way Manufacturing Company Makes Donation To Schools In Edgerton & Edon

The employees at Air-Way in Edgerton recently completed a school supply drive with all donated items being donated to Edgerton Elementary School.

The team in Edgerton collected 804 school supplies and we were able to split the supplies between Edgerton Elementary, Edon Elementary, and St. Mary’s in Edgerton.

We did turn this into a little friendly completion between departments. The 2nd Shift Team collected 361 items and they were crowned the champions.

The 2nd Shift team earned a free lunch later this month. A big thank you goes out to the Edgerton Air-Way team for making this possible.

Pictured above are students and the principal from St. Mary’s accepting their donation and below is the elementary secretary at Edon accepting the donation for Edon.