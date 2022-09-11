AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café

By: Jacob Kessler

AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny.

Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop.

It was announced by the Das Essen Haus Restaurant in Pettisville on Friday, September 9th that the location will now be called the Das Essen Haus Café.

The company stated that both locations will continue to operate and that a grand opening and giveaways will be coming soon. Everyone is asked to keep Marc Matheny and his family in their prayers.

