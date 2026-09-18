Alan W. Schmude (1947 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Swanton)

Alan William Schmude, age 79, of Swanton, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

He was born in Toledo on April 16, 1947, to the late William A. Schmude and Florence (Wilhelm) Schmude. Alan graduated from Libbey High School in 1965, and shortly thereafter married his high school sweetheart, Judith A. Rill.

Together, they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage and raised three daughters, Lisa, Kristin and Alana. Family was always at the heart of Alan’s life, and nothing brought him greater pride than his wife, daughters and grandsons.

A hardworking and talented man, Alan worked as a bricklayer for more than 17 years with Union Local 3. His true passion, however, was blacksmithing, a craft he practiced for 43 years. Al was especially well known for his work as a farrier, shoeing harness racehorses at Toledo Raceway Park and fairgrounds throughout Ohio and Michigan.

He also enjoyed shoeing many 4-H horses, including those belonging to his own daughters. It was not unusual for Al to be working right up until the last moment, even shoeing a horse at a horse show just before it entered the ring. His skill, dedication and love for the animals made his work much more than a profession; it was a part of who he was.

Alan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. When he wasn’t working, Al and Judy enjoyed traveling throughout the United States together, with Alaska holding a special place in their hearts.

He also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting and took great pleasure in spending time outdoors. Perhaps his favorite pastime, though, was being there to support and cheer on his grandsons, Brody and Bryce, as they participated in their various sporting activities. He was always proud of them and loved being their biggest fan.

Al will be remembered as a hardworking, devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked hard throughout his life, but always made sure his family came first. The love he shared with Judy and his family, along with the many lives he touched through his work and friendships, will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Schmude; daughters, Lisa Schmude of Delta, Kristin (Doug) Lemmerbrock of Perrysburg and Alana (Andy Damore) Schmude of Delta; grandsons, Brody Lemmerbrock and Bryce Schmude; sisters-in-law, Susan Rill and Joan Rill; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In honoring Alan’s request, there will be no public service. Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta, has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, in Alan’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.