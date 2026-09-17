Eric N. Dunn (1979 – 2026)

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(Remembered For Quiet Strength & Dependability)

MORENCI – Eric Nathaniel Dunn, age 46, of Morenci, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born Dec. 14, 1979, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Phil and Ruth Ann (Riegsecker) Dunn.

Eric graduated from Morenci High School with the Class of 1998. He married the love of his life, Morenci native Amy Thompson, on Sept. 10, 2005, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Fayette, where Eric received his Sacraments growing up. They raised three sons and just celebrated 21 years of marriage.

Throughout the years, Eric worked at Chief Supermarket, TRW, Palm Plastics and Sauder Woodworking, and for the last 16 years at Napoleon Lynx.

Eric loved cheering on the Detroit Tigers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Michigan Wolverines. As his boys grew up, they would join Eric in cheering on the same teams.

Eric loved to travel. He enjoyed trips to South Haven to visit his parents, trips to Kentucky to visit his aunt Sharon and uncle Joe Rogier, and family trips to the Mackinac Bridge and the mountains of West Virginia.

However, not every trip took him far, as he loved traveling the backroads of Morenci with the kids, guessing how many deer they would have the opportunity to see.

Eric enjoyed an afternoon of fishing with his boys, or watching a John Wayne movie and dozing off. He loved time spent with extended family, whether at a cookout or a reunion; he loved every chance to get a plate full of his aunt Janet Bechstein’s cream puffs, made from his grandma Riegsecker’s recipe.

Although he didn’t always like the many trips to Dollar General he would be sent on during a family cookout, he did enjoy taking the kids on trips for ice cream.

Eric would also enjoy a fall afternoon sitting out in his hunting shack, smoking a cigarette. That time eventually paid off, as a couple of years ago he finally got his first wall hanger and his own “Big Buck Down” story.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the hunting group that day, as everyone was so proud of Eric and the huge smile on his face. Eric loved watching and sending many funny reels to everyone, and he was known for his quiet, mischievous pranks.

Eric worked tirelessly for his family, always putting their needs above his own. He will be remembered for his quiet strength, his laugh, his dependability and always showing up. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need. Eric will be remembered for the devotion he had to his family and the love he had for them.

Surviving to mourn his sudden loss, besides his wife, Amy, are three sons, Parker, Mikah and Jayse Dunn; bonus son, Bradly Bates; his parents, Phil and Ruth Ann Dunn of South Haven; brother, Phil Dunn (Stef Nye) of Holt; mother-in-law, Nancy (Pontious) Thompson of Morenci; brother-in-law, Jason (Angie) Thompson of Morenci; sister-in-law, Kristie Thompson (Brian Hobbs) of Morenci; nephews, Brysen Dunn and Dalton and Landon Hobbs; nieces, Jaelyn Thompson and Ally Nortley (Will Cox); and special great-niece, Maliyah Cox, who had her uncle Eric wrapped around her little finger. He will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Eric was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Glen and Marie Christine Riegsecker; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Mary Ann Dunn; father-in-law, Mike Thompson; and infant siblings, Cameron and Patrick Dunn.

The family will receive friends for visitation at Marry Funeral Home in Morenci on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, from 1 to 6 p.m. A funeral service for Eric will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at 11 a.m., with Jason Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations are suggested to benefit his three young sons, c/o Amy Dunn.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of Marry Funeral Home, Morenci. The family of Eric Dunn lovingly composed this tribute.