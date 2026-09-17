Todd F. Morrow (1974 – 2026)

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Todd F. Morrow, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and servant of the Lord, passed away surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Born Feb. 17, 1974, to the late Charles “Chuck” and Sharon Morrow, Todd was a lifelong resident of northwest Ohio whose generous spirit and genuine kindness touched countless lives.

A graduate of Archbold High School, Todd was known for his strong work ethic, warm smile and ability to make everyone feel welcome. On June 7, 1997, he married the love of his life, Andrea (Galbraith) Morrow.

Todd was the proud father of Zachary (Kendra) Morrow, Elizabeth Morrow and Jayce Morrow. Nothing brought him greater joy than his family, especially his grandchildren, Korbin, Zander, Hadley and Pierson, whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Jesse D. Taylor, whose memory remained forever close to his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea; his children and grandchildren; his sister, Leota (Kenneth II) Sobiniak; his brother, William (Effie) Morrow; his mother-in-law, Dianne Galbraith; sister-in-law, Stacy Galbraith; brother-in-law, Justin (Heather) Galbraith; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends who became family over the years.

Todd also treasured his special extended family: Luke (Kathryn) Graf, Vivienne, Andrew and “little” Todd; Gordon (Margaret) Schumacher; Jesse (Andrea) Schumacher; Nathanael (Stephanie) Schumacher; and Angie (Kent) Morton.

In addition to his grandson Jesse, Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sharon Morrow; his brother, Paul Morrow; his father-in-law, Barry Galbraith; his maternal grandparents, Elmer and Cleo (Schroeder) Jaegle; and his paternal grandparents, Marvin and Clara (Melton) Morrow.

Todd dedicated much of his life to serving others. For 17 years, he faithfully volunteered as a 4-H Shooting Sports Instructor with the Hoppin’ n Trottin’ 4-H Club, helping teach and mentor countless young people.

He also served six years on the Fulton County Fair Auxiliary and one year as an interim board member. Todd was instrumental in creating positive change in his community through his dedicated service, mentorship and unwavering kindness.

Professionally, Todd worked at Sauder Woodworking from November 1996 until his medical retirement in December 2025. His coworkers respected him for his dedication, integrity and friendly nature.

Visitation for Todd will take place Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Crossroads Church of Wauseon. Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at Winameg Cemetery. A Celebration of Todd’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. at Crossroads, with Pastor Nathanael Schumacher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Morrow family. The obituary for Todd was lovingly prepared by his family.