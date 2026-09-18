Penny A. Hallock (1940 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Retired From Chase Brass & Copper)

Penny Annette Hallock, age 85, of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, from injuries sustained in a car accident. She was a proud graduate of

Brea Olinda High School in Orange County, California. Penny was employed as a receptionist for Chase Brass and Copper, Montpelier, prior to her retirement. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bryan.

Penny was born on Oct. 20, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Robert and Maxine (Widick) Barger. She married Jack Hallock Sr. on Nov. 28, 1958, in San Antonio, Texas, and he survives.

Along with her husband, Penny is survived by her sons, Todd J. Hallock, of Bryan, and Kurt (Kim) Hallock, of Cincinnati; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Barger, of Valparaiso, Indiana; and sister, Becky Rochford, of Murrieta, California.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Robert Barger Jr. and Donald Barger. She was joined in eternal rest by her son, Jack Hallock Jr., who passed away on Sept. 13, 2026.

Visitation for Penny Hallock and Jack Hallock Jr. will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon with Pastor Leo Pech officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society or animal shelter of the donor’s choosing.

Online condolences may be given and the guest register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Hallock family.