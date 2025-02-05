Alfred Holland II

Alfred W. Holland II, age 77, of Archbold, passed away on January 28, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven after a complicated illness.

Al was born in Coffeyville, KS, to the late Alfred and Mary (Bulger) Holland. He graduated from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville in 1965.

He proudly enlisted in the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. After discharge from the military,

Al was accepted into the Mayo Clinic and graduated from their School of Anesthesia in August of 1972. The highlight of his military history was being on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC, with all Vietnam vets.

He went on to start his own business and provided anesthesia for residents of Fulton County (Fulton County Health Center) for 43 years. He loved his job, his patients, and coworkers. Al was a great husband, father, grandfather, and fisherman.

Surviving Al is his wife of 33 years, Peaches (Kennedy). Children; Chris (Amber) Holland of Troy, Ohio, Dan(Stacy) Holland of Fort Laramie, Carrianne (Ben) Baden of Archbold, and AJ (Carrie) Damman of Archbold. Grandchildren; Jack, Luke, Ben, Owen, Lila Holland, Allyson, Brynn, Will Holland, Cassidy, Olivia, Alex Baden, and William, Leah, Jean, Audrey, Thomas, and Mary Damman. Siblings; John Holland (Debbie) and Julie Horky (Don).

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Gina Damman; and siblings, Mike Holland and Anne Beasley.

Visitation for Al will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, from 10am to 12pm. A memorial mass will take place at 12:15 at the church, following visitation. Inurnment will be private at the St.Peter Catholic Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Al’s memory are asked to consider the Archbold Fire/Rescue Department,who took such loving care of Al.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The GrisierFuneral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Holland family. The obituary for Al was lovingly prepared by his family.