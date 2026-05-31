Norma Louise Miller (1944 – 2026)

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Norma Louise Miller (Habel), 81, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania early Sunday morning, May 31, 2026.

She was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on Sept. 23, 1944, to George and Mary (Snyder) Habel.

Norma graduated from Lyons High School in 1962.

On June 16, 1962, she married Dannie I. Miller, and together they shared over 62 years of marriage, raising five children and building a life centered on faith, family, and hard work. Dannie preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2025.

Throughout her life, Norma worked alongside her husband as a dairy and crop farmer. In addition to farming, she was employed by Emmons Dairy Farms, Bax Global, and Walmart in Wauseon, where she spent ten years and was known for her friendly smile while serving as a greeter. Norma was a faithful and active member of Lyons Christian Church.

She found great joy in gardening, tending flowers, playing the piano and accordion, baking, and preparing family meals. A gifted seamstress, she especially enjoyed sewing and creating her own clothing during her younger years. Above all, Norma cherished time spent with her family. Whether gathered around the table playing dominoes, Phase 10, or Skip-Bo, she treasured every moment shared with those she loved.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dan Miller, Kirk (Amy) Miller, Spence (Karen) Miller, Angel (Rob) Miller-Ell, and Charity Miller Forneris; sisters, Joyce (Ed) Swartz, Clarice Wyse, Nancy (Arnold) Brown, Doris Kauffman, and Lillian (John) Mandler; grandchildren, Sam (Amanda), Morgan (Candace), Dinah, Kelsey, Tyson, Hanna (Jacob), Monica (Jake), Misty (Johnny), Adrian (A.J.), Ethan, Alexandra, and Ashley; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Dannie, Norma was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Habel.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta.

A funeral service celebrating Norma’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Lyons Christian Church, 138 East Morenci Street, Lyons, Ohio, with Pastor Heather Schimmel officiating.

Interment will follow at Aetna-Winameg Cemetery near Delta.

Family and friends are then invited to a reception at Friendship Hall in Lyons.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to direct memorial contributions in Norma’s memory to Lyons Royalton EMS or Fire Department, 409 West Morenci Street, Lyons, Ohio 43533; Lyons Christian Church, 138 East Morenci Street, Lyons, Ohio 43533; or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Ebeid Hospice Center, 5340 Harroun Road, Sylvania, Ohio 43560.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.