Allan Goller (1928-2021)

Allan D Goller was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Bryan, Ohio. He peacefully passed on June 4, 2021, in Fair Oaks, California, at the age of 92. He was predeceased in life by his mother, Edna L. Koller; and his father, Dewey Ralph Goller; and his half-brother, George Goller; his previous wife, Janet Hepner; and two previous children, Diana and Kerrick Goller. Both sides of the family were German.

His great-grandfather immigrated at the age 12 from Baden-Württemberg, Germany. His German family were farmers, craftsmen, stone-cutters and makers of fine furniture.

He was also predeceased by his second wife, Sarah-Ann Vincent in November 2019, and his son, Marcus Robins McKenny Goller, in January of 2021.

Allan’s middle name was simply a D and probably represented his father’s name: Dewey. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1946. During his high school years, he and his friends had a dance band and he played the drums. He loved swing dancing and the big band music of the day.

His mother, Edna worked for The Bryan Times and wrote stories for a social column on the Society Page. While his mother worked, Allan was a paper boy for The Bryan Times and delivered the evening paper.

Allan enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950. He was an electrician by trade, a Seabee in the Navy; he was stationed in Atsugi, Japan, Midway, Port Hueneme, California and Kwajalein Island. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Allan was very proud of his Navy service.

He married his first wife, Janet Hepner, in 1956. He moved with his wife and two children, Diana and Kerrick in about 1965 to Fair Oaks and went to work for Aerojet. The family attended Hazel Avenue Baptist Church in Fair Oaks.

Due to a tragedy, Allan lost his wife and children. Pastor Merle Booth at Hazel Avenue Baptist Church and his church family helped him pull through a very difficult time.

Pastor Booth introduced Allan to Sarah-Ann McKenny. It was a magical miracle and new beginning for both, as Sarah-Ann had also lost her first husband, USAF Captain Michael R. McKenny, in a plane crash in Germany in 1963.

Allan and Sarah, along with Sarah’s children, Michelle-Ann, Lauryl Jean and Marcus Robins, married Oct. 5, 1968, at Hazel Avenue Baptist Church. The church was a big part of the Goller family life. Allan served as a trustee in the church and spent many happy times there with the family.

In 1966, Allan went to work as a supervising electrician at Sacramento State College, now the California State University, Sacramento and retired in 1991 with over 25 years of service.

Allan lived in Fair Oaks, Sacramento County, for 56 years. He loved his family, working on restoring 1965 Ford Mustangs with his son, Marcus. He loved travel and family gatherings. Through the years he did side jobs and helped anyone who needed help. He was very social and loved to talk to people and tell stories.

Allan is survived by his daughter, Michelle Ann Hancock, and her husband, Steve Hancock of Alta, California; daughter, Lauryl Jean Frame and her husband, Darren Frame of El Dorado Hills, California; grandchildren, Kristin Emmett and her husband, Nathan Emmett, Emily Frame, Casey Frame and his wife, Courtney Frame; daughter-in-law, Amy McEwen Goller; grandchildren, Spencer Goller and Macy Goller of Brighton, Michigan; as well as extended family and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. July 15 at Fair Oaks Cemetery at 7780 Olive St., in Fair Oaks. An outdoor reception will follow. Flowers and cards may be sent to the attention of Devyn Simms, Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628.

“In the sweet by and by, we shall meet on that beautiful shore; in the sweet by and by we shall meet on that beautiful shore.”