Joseph Newlove (1944-2021)

Joseph R. Newlove, 76, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on June 23, 2021 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence after an extended illness.

Joe was born on August 31, 1944 to the late Elmer and Gertrude (Echle) Newlove in Rudolph, Ohio. He was the youngest of three children. He was a graduate of Westwood High School Class of 1962 and furthered his education at BGSU, Northwest State, Owens Community College, Hondros College and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy.

From 1969 to 1974, Joe was an Ohio State Highway Patrolman where he earned the Lucas County Bravery Award during his service. In 1979, he began his real estate career and later was the sole owner of Joe Newlove Real Estate and Auctions.

Joe conducted many large real estate farm auctions and sold many properties in Fulton County and the surrounding areas. He achieved the Multimillion Dollar Real Estate Salesman Award.

He was a member of the National Association of Realtors, Ohio Association of Realtors, Northwest Board of Realtors, National Auction Association, Ohio Auctioneers Association and Fulton County Crime Stopper.

He is survived by his two children Jeff (Wanda) Newlove of Wauseon and Jill (Troy) Armstrong of Wauseon, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jacob, Jana, Owen, Jessica, Trent and Jude; sister, Rose Newlove of Lehigh Acres, Florida; nephew, Mark Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Ohio; niece, Michele Chamberlain of Charleston, SC; and special friend, Bev Hollingsworth of Wauseon.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Chamberlain; and wife, Trasey Newlove.

Joe was an avid fan of his grandkids. They were his pride and joy. You would see him at many sporting events cheering them on and reminiscing with people. He spent countless hours watching videos of his grandkids’ games.

He would tell stories of helping his Dad on the dairy farm, recollected memories from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the many auctions he called. Joe was a man that always let you know where he stood. Most knew him for his honesty and sarcastic humor.

In honoring Joe’s wishes, there will be no public service and inurnment will be private at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. A celebration of life with the public will be held on August 1st from 1pm-4pm at Sully’s, 206 N. Fulton Street, Wauseon, OH.

