Wauseon Chamber Hosting Firecracker 5K To Benefit City’s Firework Show

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting the Firecracker 5K on Thursday, May 16, 2024 with all proceeds going to the Wauseon Fire Department for the city’s annual firework show.

The 5K starts at the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce in downtown Wauseon. The course takes runners through the downtown Wauseon Business District to Homecoming Park and then to Indian Hill’s trails through the woods.

The race will end back in downtown Wauseon. All post-race festivities will take place at Sullivan’s restaurant outdoor lot. Due to safety regulations, no pets, roller blades or bicycles are permitted on the course during the race.

Awards will go to the overall top 2 male/female in the 5K race and there will be age group awards (top male/female) in the 5K race.

The male & female age groups are: 14 & under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 & 70+.

Shirts are available for all pre-registered participants who are registered by May 9th. Race day T-shirts are not guaranteed. You can register online at runsignup.com . Post-race refreshments will be available for all participants.

The entry fee for the 5K race is $25.00 with an under 18 entry fee of $20.00. For more information contact Susan Hanely or Bill Drummer at 419-335-9966 or 419-822-7941 or email director@wauseonchamber.com

Follow the link to sign up:

https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Wauseon/FirstAnnualFIRECRACKER5