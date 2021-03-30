Allisyn Herman (1985-2021)

Allisyn L. Herman, 35, of Bryan, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, after a medical incident, with her family and friends by her side. Ali was born Dec. 20, 1985, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Loren and Cyndi (Bishop) Held. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School and was a 2004 graduate of Bryan High School.

She continued her education, attending Owens Community College. Ali married the love of her life, Jeremy Herman, on Sept. 22, 2007, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan.

Above anything in the world, Ali cherished being a wife, mother, daughter and friend. Her love and compassion were exemplified in providing childcare for families over the course of several years. She was often seen running her kids and friends’ kids to sporting events and activities.

Ali had a love for life that was contagious to those around her. Along with her husband, Ali was a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Ali enjoyed running, biking and spending time with her family outdoors, most recently at their new property.

Surviving are her husband, Jeremy Herman of Bryan; three beautiful children, Casen, Amelia and Cole Herman; parents, Loren and Cyndi Held of Bryan; brother, Jason Hoch of Grovetown, Georgia; mother-in-law, Terri (Monte) Woolace of Stryker, Ohio; father-in-law, Jim (Kathy) Herman of Pinckney, Michigan; paternal grandmother, Wanda Held of Edon, Ohio; She will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Ali is preceded in death by one brother, Tyson Hoch; maternal grandparents, James and Genevieve Bishop; paternal grandfather, Richard Held.

Visitation for Ali will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at New Hope Community Church, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at the church with Pastor Mike Elkins officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Those attending visitation are required to wear masks and observe social distancing and are asked to keep visits brief. Arrangements are entrusted to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan.

If you are unable to attend services, you are encouraged to share a memory or condolence with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks those remembering Ali to make memorial contributions for a trust fund for her children, checks made to Jeremy Herman, or contributions made to Donate Life.