An Evening With Brian Alexander Event Moved To The Bryan MacDonald Ruff Ice Rink

An Evening with Brian Alexander, brought to you by the Williams County Public Library, has been moved to an outdoor setting, and will now be held at the Bryan MacDonald Ruff Ice Rink, located at 601 Townline Rd, Bryan, OH 43506.

The FREE EVENT will still take place on Friday, August 27th at 6:00 pm, starting with an Author Talk. WCPL Programming Manager, Denver Henderson will be sitting down with Brian to discuss his path to becoming an author, how Brian utilizes his journalism background when researching a new book, and of course, how he came to write, The Hospital.

After the sit down interview, there will be a limited time for an Audience Q&A. Following, will be a Book Signing, which will also take place at the Ice Rink. Limited copies of books by Brian Alexander, including The Hospital, will be available to purchase at the signing.

You must have a ticket to attend An Evening with Brian Alexander. Tickets are FREE, and can be picked up at the circulation desk of the Bryan Main Library, located at 107 E. High Street, Bryan, OH 43506.

Masks/face coverings are required at the event, and attendants are strongly encouraged to have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Seating will be provided, and social distancing will be observed.

In regards to the event venue change, Brian Alexander stated, “I requested an outdoor setting because Williams County has now become a high-COVID-spread county according to the state of Ohio, and public health authorities say outdoors is best.”

“So I wanted to do what I could to protect everybody interested in coming and still be able to make a great evening of it. The folks with the library were very gracious in their consideration, and I’m most appreciative.”

For more information on An Evening with Brian Alexander, or if you have any questions about the event, please contact WCPL Programming Manager, Denver Henderson at 833-633-7323 x 285 or email denver@mywcpl.org.