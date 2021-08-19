Pioneer Scout Reservation Receives Over $3,000 In Rebates From North Western Electric Cooperative

ACCEPTING DONATION … Ed Caldwell, Scout Executive/CEO of Erie Shores Council BSA receives a rebate check from NWEC President/CEO Darin Thorp (right).

BRYAN, OH — Replacing old lights with energy-efficient LED bulbs can be a costly business expense – but if you’re a member-owner of a not-for-profit electric cooperative, it may be more affordable than you think.

Thanks to North Western Electric Cooperative’s (NWEC) Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Custom Lighting Program, businesses receiving electricity from the co-op, like the Pioneer Scout Reservation north of Pioneer, are eligible for rebates when making significant energy-efficient lighting upgrades, as well as other improvements.

Pioneer Scout Reservation is a Scouts BSA resident camp that is owned and operated by the Erie Shores Council.

The 1,100-acre reservation is the home to Camp Frontier, the summer home for over 3,000 scouts from all over the Midwest.

The Erie Shores Council took advantage of NWEC’s rebate program, after installing new LED lights to replace existing mercury sodium, incandescent, and fluorescent lighting.

The camp reduced its energy use by 14,287 lamp watts and received a $3,421 check from NWEC.

NWEC’s C&I rebate programs allow commercial and industrial member-owners to apply for rebates toward energy-efficiency lighting projects and equipment purchases and installation.

Rebates cannot exceed 50% of project costs (excluding labor), up to a total maximum rebate amount of $25,000 for lighting and $5,000 per rebate application for the improvements program.

Rebates are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-approval is required prior to installation by contacting NWEC at 800-647-6932. To learn more about NWEC’s C&I rebate programs visit www.nwec.com/rebates.

Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric utility dedicated to providing superior member service; safe, affordable, and reliable electricity; and improved quality of life for its community. NWEC serves nearly 5,900 consumers in Williams, Defiance, Henry, and Paulding counties.