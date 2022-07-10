Andrew “Andy” Farmer II (1953-2022)

Facebook

Andrew “Andy” O. Farmer, II, 69 of Montpelier went home to be with the Lord after a sudden illness on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on January 22, 1953 in Wareham, Massachusetts to Carl Edwin and Mary (Houser) Farmer.

Andy graduated from Logansport High School in Indiana in 1972, then earned his Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering from ITT Tech.

On May 27, 1973 he married Barbara Jean Rhoades in North Manchester, Indiana and she survives.

Andy was a member of Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan. He was a Radio Broadcaster, Chief Engineer and Production Manager with over 47 years in broadcasting.

Andy retired from KNEO Radio in Neosho, Missouri in 2019 after 12 years. Prior to that he worked at several other radio stations including WRSW in Warsaw, Indiana for 18 years.

Andy also loved the Chicago Cubs and was a life-long loyal fan.

Andy is survived by his wife Barbara of 49 years, three sons, Carl E. (Julie) Farmer and their children Andrew and Joseph Farmer of Mishawaka, Indiana, Gregory S. (Tiffany) Farmer of Goodman, Missouri and James A. Farmer of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren Andrew Farmer and Joseph Farmer; sisters Rita (Donald) Orton of Crossett, Arkansas and Catharine (Charles) Woodrick of Kokomo, Indiana; and Goddaughters Grace Soroba, Tieri Ayiga and Carlin Ayiga.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Stanley Farmer.

Visitation for Andy will be on Wednesday, July 13th from 11am-1pm at Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan. Services will be at 1pm at the church with Pastor Stephen Smith to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Turning Point Radio with Dr. David Jeremiah or Samaritan’s Purse.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.