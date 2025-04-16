Anna “Annie” Engel (1939 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan First Church Of Christ)

The Former Ney, Ohio – former Chief of Police (Town Marshall) has passed, age 85. Better known as “Annie Oakley” to so many.

She went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Anna A. “Annie” Engel was born on December 21, 1939, in Nickelsville, Virginia, daughter of the late Conley W. and Sophia E. (Strong) Nash.

She attended 1st grade at Gate City Virginia School and continued her education through grade 11 at Bluefield Schools in Bluefield, West Virginia, where her dad was transferred.

She completed her education at American School, Chicago and attended The Defiance Police Academy in 1977. Annie married Robert V. Ramsey, the father of her children, in 1957. She then married William R. Stauffer in 1971, Harry L. Wilson in 1990, and Paul M. Engel in 2007 and they all preceded her in death.

Annie was known as the “Jewelry Lady of Defiance and Williams Counties” with her massive collection of jewelry. She enjoyed creating crafts from jewelry.

Annie served as the Town Marshall, Ney Ohio from 1978-1987. She later retired from Millenium Industries Corporation, Ligonier, Indiana after 11 years of service. She was a current member of the Bryan First Church of Christ where she was involved in the Senior Saints Ministry.

Annie served as past president of Ney-Washington Township Fire Auxiliary, member of the Ney American Legion (Receiving God & Country Award), first responder EMT with Farmer, Ohio Squad, member of the National Association of Chiefs of Police, Defiance F.O.P. Annie served on many boards including Ney Election Board and the Mental Health Association of Ney.

In her earlier years she enjoyed bowling in leagues at Defiance and Bryan. Crafting, antiquing and collecting various items was a passion of hers. She loved her family and friends and cherished being with them, playing Rook.

Annie is survived by four children, Robert W. “Bob” (Christine) Ramsey of Toledo, Ohio, Bonnie T. (Robert) Nelson of Toledo, Ohio, Rebecca J. (Adam) Bacon of Montpelier, Ohio, and Rachelle R. (Chris) Rowlison of Defiance, Ohio; 12 stepchildren; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother; four sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; four husbands; two great-grandchildren, Jared and Sophia; one brother.

Visitation for Annie will be held Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Private interment will take place at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell, Indiana.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Hillside Country Living or Bryan First Church of Christ . Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com