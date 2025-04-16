Mindi Dachenhaus (1980 – 2025)

(Worked At Pilot Travel Center In Edon)

Mindi Ann Dachenhaus, age 44, passed away on Monday, April 14, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mindi was a receiving manager at the Pilot Travel Center in Edon. She had previously worked at the Pilot in Napoleon and had been an LPN, prior to that.

Mindi enjoyed shopping and being on the go, but also enjoyed her “me time” on the back deck with her flowers and beloved dogs, Oakley and Sage.

Mindi was born on November 10, 1980 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Clark and Judy (Howard) Clark. She was a graduate of Napoleon High School and Northwest State Community College. She married Christopher Alan Dachenhaus on July 27, 2015, in Napoleon and he survives.

Mindi is also survived by her daughter, Sheylee (Jaren Lloyd) Dachenhaus, of Bryan; son, Ashton Dachenhaus, of Edgerton; granddaughter, Kinzley Shey Lloyd; father, Donald Clark, of Ottokee, Ohio; parents, Ron and Marion Travelbee, of Napoleon; father-in-law, Randy and Heidi Dachenhaus, Sr., of Napoleon and mother-in-law, Connie and Dan McCandless, of Bryan; sister, Melissa (Ken) Cronin, of Edgerton; brothers, Rodney (Angela) Travelbee, of Napoleon and Mason (Melissa) Ridgway, of Edgerton and brother-in-law, Randy Dachenhaus, Jr., Bryan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Travelbee and sister, Marcia Ridgway.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 21, 2025 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Janet Strickland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Mindi may be given to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 Williams County Rd 13, Bryan, OH 43506. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.