Anna Buell (1941-2020)

Anna Mae Buell, age 78, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 12:20 A.M. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, Ohio, where she was a patient, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Buell was a graduate of Battle Creek Central High School in Battle Creek, Michigan, and was a devoted stay at home mom and homemaker.

She attended the Edon United Methodist Church and enjoyed working outside and around the farm, growing flowers, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and fishing. She also enjoyed going to the Senior Center and playing cards and was an avid Bingo player.

Anna Mae Buell was born on June 25 1941, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the daughter of Arthur Clyde and Agnes Marie (Hill) Fenner. She married Henry E. Buell in August 1999 in Metz, Indiana, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four daughters, Tammy Combs, of Edon, Joan (Paul) DeSmith, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, Nanette (Geoff) Jones, of Kalkaska, Michigan, and Sheryl (Anton) Stark, of Battlecreek; one son, Charles Burdick, of Battle Creek; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Peggy Buell, of Columbus, Ohio, and Rex (Bonnie) Buell, of Angola, Indiana; one sister, Alta Griffith, of Campellsville, Kentucky; and a brother-in-law, Robert Stevens, of Battle Creek.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Imogene Stevens.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Reverend Doug Widdowson officiating. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.