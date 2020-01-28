Vileta Ilean Goebel (1930-2020)

Ilean Goebel, age 89, of rural Stryker, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in SKLD Genesis Healthcare Center, Bryan, Ohio. Ilean was born April 23, 1930 in rural Stryker to the late Ralph Nelson and Nina (Stahl) Simmons.

She married Donald Carl Goebel on July 15, 1950 and he survives. Ilean was a custodian with Stryker Local Schools from 1974 until 1994.

She was a member of the former St. John’s Catholic Church, Stryker and member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Archbold, Ohio where she served in the Altar Society for many years.

She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed gardening, canning and was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Donald C. Goebel. Children, Michael and Nancy Goebel, of Stryker, Ohio, Diane and Stephen Dodaro, of Blacklick, Ohio. Grandchildren, James Dodaro, Melissa Melgarez, Nathan Goebel and Kenneth Goebel. 5 great-grandchildren. Step-brothers, Chuck and David Bailey. Sister-in-law, Ila Simmons. Several nieces and nephews.

Ilean is preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Pearl Simmons, her brother, Nelson Simmons and a nephew, Mark Simmons.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 01, 2020 in St. Peter Catholic Church, Archbold, Ohio. Father Stephen Stanbery officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio. Funeral meal will follow the interment services in the church. Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Goebel family, 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday in the Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. The Rosary will be recited 5:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Stryker Senior Center. Online condolences may be given: www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.