Annual 4K At Camp Palmer Set For November 8

PRESS RELEASE – 4-H Camp Palmer is excited to announce the return of its Annual 4K Run/Walk, taking place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 26450 County Road MN, Fayette, Ohio 43521.

Participants can enjoy a scenic route through camp while supporting youth programming and outdoor education. Join us for a competitive run…or a leisurely walk…through the woods! The $25 registration fee includes a commemorative event T-shirt if you register by October 29.

Event Schedule

• 8:00 AM: Check-in begins

• 9:00 AM: Race begins

• 9:30 AM – Noon: Refreshments in the dining hall and weather-dependent activities around camp

The 4K at 4-H Camp Palmer is a great opportunity for families, alumni, and community members to come together, get active, and celebrate the spirit of 4-H. Proceeds from the event help maintain and improve camp facilities for future generations.

For more information or to register, visit camppalmer.org or contact 4-H Camp Palmer at 419-237-2247.