Edgerton Church Of Christ Hosting Veterans Breakfast

PRESS RELEASE – The Edgerton Church of Christ invites all area veterans to a special Veterans Breakfast on Saturday, November 8, at 9:00 AM — a free meal served in your honor, with gratitude for your service and sacrifice.

We’re also putting together a Military Memorabilia Display to showcase the stories, photos, uniforms, letters, and keepsakes of our local heroes. If you’d like to share your items, the church will be open for setup on Friday, November 7, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The church is located at 224 Laubach Dr., Edgerton, OH. RSVP by November 1: Call 419-298-3133 or register online at www.tinyurl.com/25vets

Your stories matter—your service matters. Let us honor you and help our community remember what courage looks like.