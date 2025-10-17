Swancreek Township Partners With Swanton American Legion For Wreaths Across America

PRESS RELEASE – Swancreek Township is partnering with the Swanton American Legion for Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The community is invited to a ceremony at Swanton Cemetery, South Main Street, at 12:00 p.m.

Details

-Wreath sponsorship: $17 per wreath

-Sponsor a wreath for any participating cemetery by contacting Commander John Schmidt.

-Wreath placement locations: Swanton Cemetery, East Swanton Cemetery on Scott Road, St. Richard’s Cemetery on Dodge Street.

-Volunteers: Gather at American Legion Post 47, 200 S. Hallett Ave. at 9:30 a.m. for light refreshments, then proceed to cemeteries. Volunteers will be on site to direct activities.

-Sponsorship deadline: November 26, 2025.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies each December with a mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.