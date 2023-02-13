Anthony “Tony” Robbins (1950-2023)

Anthony A. “Tony” Robbins, age 72, of Bryan, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord at 8:30 A.M. on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness.

Mr. Robbins was a graduate of Perkins High School in Michigan and attended Bay De Noc College.

He owned and operated the Credit Bureau of Eton in Lansing, Michigan, and later RAM Construction in Bryan.

Tony worked for Lutterbein Lumber in Edgerton, building American homes in Japan.

He also did mission work with Builders for Children in Honduras, where he built housing, schools, and training centers for homeless street boys.

Tony traveled all over this country with his wife, working as a commercial construction superintendent.

He always enjoyed meeting different people and making friends all across the country and made a difference in so many lives.

Anthony A. Robbins was born on October 27, 1950, in Escanaba, Michigan, the son of Alvin and Anne (Casmeir) Robbins. He married Marsha M. (Goebel) McNalley on May 1, 1993, in Bryan, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Brad (Melissa) McNalley, of Montpelier, Ohio, and John (Chanda) McNalley, of Edgerton, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Josh (Ashley) McNalley, Brian (Monica) McNalley, Brandon (Hanna) McNalley, Gabby Siler, Alycia (B.J.) Ogden, Zeth McNalley, Zadin McNalley and Zara McNalley; ten precious great-grandchildren; three brothers, Wayne (Marlene) Robbins, of Poquoson, Virginia, Paul (Sharon) Robbins, of Mason, Michigan, and Gary (Linda) Robbins, of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister, Judy (Mark) Ash, of Beaverton, Michigan; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Howard and Kenny Robbins.

Grave side services will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the columbarium in Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton, followed by a memorial service and celebration of life at 11:00 A.M. at New Life Worship Center, 14451 County Road C, Bryan, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating. All are invited to continue a celebration of Tony’s life with a luncheon and fellowship following services in New Life Worship Center fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to New Life Worship Center, 14451 County Road C, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.