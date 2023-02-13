Deborah Hudik (1959-2023)

Deborah Sue Hudik, age 63, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away in her home, Tuesday February 7, 2023. Debbie was born on May 31, 1959, to the late Robert and Louise (Rowland) Smith.

Debbie resided in Lyons her entire life, except for the week that she moved to Vermont.

On April 28, 1978, she married her High School sweetheart and love of her life, Kenneth Hudik. Together they built a beautiful life and created a family that she fiercely loved.

She was incredibly proud of her family and adored her children and grandchildren.

An all-around sports enthusiast, Debbie loved to cheer for the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Her favorite teams to cheer for though were any teams that her grandchildren played on, and did her best to attend all games, encouraging them loudly, and always did her best to make every one of them feel special and loved.

If it was spring or summertime, you would find Debbie outside digging in her multiple flower beds, and enjoying the sunshine and her garden.

She took pride in both her flowers and garden, and was famous for finding recipes to use up as many vegetables as she could, so that they wouldn’t end up going to waste.

Of course, there were always hundreds of extra vegetables, which she happily shared with her community for free.

When it was hot, there was always time for fun, with family and friends at her legendary pool parties.

From frisbee cup, frisbee golf, and pool “volleyball”, she loved it all! Legend has it that the winning record for pool volleyball is 4,792 taps.

Debbie also enjoyed driving her golf cart around in the warmer months, with her loyal protector, Behret, riding along with her.

Debbie was active in her community, often organizing and helping in fundraisers to help families and friends in need, without expecting anything in return.

She was a Christmas fanatic, loving all things Christmas. One of her favorite things to do was decorate her tree with a different color scheme every year, and always included an ornament for each grandchild.

She would crank up the Christmas music and sing along, because the only way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing along for all to hear (Up On the House Top – Reba).

Debbie proudly displayed every gift that her grandchildren gave her for Christmas. She also started a tradition with her family of buying matching Christmas pajamas so the entire family could lounge all day in the spirit of Christmas.

And if you knew Debbie, you knew that she radiated FUN! The undisputed life of the party, she was always up for a good time.

She was not shy and enjoyed making everyone laugh. She loved cranking up her favorite tunes and inviting everyone to dance along with her.

If there is one thing that she will be remembered by is her ability to love. She loved HARD.

Debbie truly cared for the well-being of her family and friends and made everyone feel special. And if you had the pleasure of knowing her, you loved her right back.

Debbie will be greatly missed by her husband, Kenneth Hudik; son, Dustin (Melissa) Hudik; daughters, Nikki (Josh) and Katie (Chris); grandchildren, Ryder, Reaghan, Nolan, Marlee, Peyton, Presley, Griffen, Kelbey and Sawyer; her brother, William (Phyllis) Smith; sisters, Patty Slagle and Connie (Mitch) Warner; brother-in-law, Gary Valentine; and many nieces and nephews.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise Smith; sister, Cindy Valentine; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Smith.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 18th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Resurrection will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Michael Dandurand officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Metamora State Bank, for the grandkids college fund.

Have a cold one for Debbie, “and don’t drink it if the mountains aren’t blue”. “Take your shoes off before coming in the house, NO PEEING IN THE POOL, and most importantly, LOVE YOU MORE!”

