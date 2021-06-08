Antique Tractor Gathering June 12th At Sauder Village In Archbold

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village will celebrate the tractors of days-gone-by on Saturday, June 12 with a special gathering of antique tractors in the Historic Village. Guests can experience Ohio’s rich history while viewing historic tractors, visiting animals in the barnyard, marveling at working craftsmen, and hearing stories shared along the Walk Through Time from 1803 through the turn of the century.

“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their vintage tractors with others,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “Again this year, guests will enjoy viewing nearly 70 historic tractors including International Harvesters, Farmalls, Silver Kings, Molines, John Deeres, and more!”

The tractors on display at Sauder Village will be from the 1920s to the 1960s. Throughout the day guests will be able to get an up-close look at the machines that have made farming possible!

Guests will also have an opportunity to learn more about agriculture while visiting the new Ohio Farm Bureau Office on the 1920s Main Street as well as the agriculture exhibit in the Museum Building.

There will be a goat milking demonstration at 12:30 and many farm animals to meet including goats, sheep, cows, horses, and chickens. As part of the Storybook Adventure series, we will be reading the book Tractor Mac Arrives at the Farm and children can make a horse puppet to take home!

The new 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop again this year. Guests can explore buildings on the east side of Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Elmira Depot, and the barbershop.

The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, visit the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

Throughout the Village, many talented craftsmen demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop.

The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, a barn, and beautiful gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area.

Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns. There is also plenty of great shopping and free rides on the Erie Express Train!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more! For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub!

The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, riding bikes around Little Lake Erie, or playing in the Splash Pad.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.

Make history of your very own this summer with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.