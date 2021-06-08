Bryan Municipal Utilities To Issue Peak Alerts To Minimize Electric Costs

Summer isn’t quite here yet, but hot temperatures are quickly approaching and BMU will again be asking for customer assistance in helping to reduce electricity during specific hours this summer in an effort to minimize costs on local electric bills.

A significant portion of BMU’s cost to supply power to Bryan customers is based on how much electricity the community uses during peak demand periods. These peak demand periods typically occur during the summer months on hot, humid weekdays between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.—when air conditioner use is heavy.

BMU plans to notify customers when their voluntary assistance is needed by issuing Peak Alerts through social media and local media outlets.

When Peak Alerts are initiated, Bryan electric customers can take simple actions such as turning off unnecessary lights, closing window blinds and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees during these peak demand periods.

Community response to Peak Alerts in the past has been terrific and from those efforts in 2020, the City of Bryan is avoiding $4.5 million in additional charges on their electric bills in 2021.

In an effort to save purchasing power during these peak demand periods, BMU operates the city’s power plant generators, Bryan Solar Field and Auglaize Hydroelectric Plant to reduce electric use during peak demand periods.

We interrupt operation of the municipal well pumps and water treatment plant and rely on our two water towers to maintain system pressure during the interruption.

These efforts along with voluntary conservation by City of Bryan departments and our Bryan electric consumers, is projected to avoid another $4 million of additional charges in 2022. We have found that by working together, we can help keep everyone’s electric bills lower.

Customers are encouraged to check the BMU Facebook page and our website www.cityofbryan.net for more Peak Alert information as it develops.