Antique Tractor Gathering To Be Held June 11th At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village will celebrate the tractors of days-gone-by on Saturday, June 11 with a special gathering of antique tractors in the Historic Village.

Guests can experience Ohio’s rich history while viewing historic tractors, visiting animals in the barnyard, marveling at working craftsmen, and hearing stories shared along the Walk Through Time from 1803 through the turn of the century.

“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their vintage tractors with others,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“Special thanks to Kenn-Feld Group for sponsoring the Tractors, Tractors, Tractors event where guests will enjoy viewing more than 50 historic tractors including International Harvesters, Farmalls, Silver Kings, Molines, John Deeres, and more!”

The tractors on display at Sauder Village will be from the 1920s to the 1960s. Throughout the day guests will be able to get an up-close look at the machines that have made farming possible!

Guests will also have an opportunity to learn more about agriculture while visiting the Ohio Farm Bureau Office on the 1920s Main Street as well as the agriculture exhibit in the Museum Building.

Kenn-Feld Group will have some modern tractors on display, and in the barnyard areas there will be a goat milking demonstration and many farm animals to meet including goats, sheep, cows, horses, and chickens.

The new 1920s Main Street continues to be a favorite destination for guests of all ages. The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

Guests can also visit the bank, jewelry and hardware stores, barbershop and farm bureau office.

Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include taking a free train ride, meeting farm animals, and exploring the Museum Building featuring a new “Women’s Work” exhibit.

Throughout the Village many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop.

The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns.

Sauder Village also offers a variety of unique shopping venues including the Village Gift Shop, Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop, and an old-time General Store.

The Sauder Store and Outlet offers a wide selection of ready-to-assemble furniture made locally in Archbold as well as home accessories.

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more! For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub!

The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, riding bikes around Little Lake Erie, or playing in the Splash Pad.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. Summer hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The historic village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $22.00 for adults, $16.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under. AAA and senior discounts are also available.

Discounted admission is also available as part of the Museums For All and the Blue Star Museums programs. More information is available online at www.saudervillage.org

Make history of your very own this summer with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and information about dining and overnight accommodations are available on the Sauder Village website.

