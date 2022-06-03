Family Kite Fest To Take Place At Wauseon’s Homecoming Park

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 3, 2022

News Article Views: 115

KITES … Let’s Go Fly A Kite! On Sunday, June 12th at Wauseon’s Homecoming Park, Family Kite Fest starts at 2:00 pm at Wauseon’s Homecoming Park, weather permitting.

Bring your kite or select from the free kites that will be provided as supplies last. The Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ will be providing refreshments and kid-friendly activities for your family.

Mark your calendars for this afternoon of family fun. The rain date for the event is June 19th. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Family Kite Fest To Take Place At Wauseon’s Homecoming Park"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*