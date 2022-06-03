Family Kite Fest To Take Place At Wauseon’s Homecoming Park

KITES … Let’s Go Fly A Kite! On Sunday, June 12th at Wauseon’s Homecoming Park, Family Kite Fest starts at 2:00 pm at Wauseon’s Homecoming Park, weather permitting.

Bring your kite or select from the free kites that will be provided as supplies last. The Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ will be providing refreshments and kid-friendly activities for your family.

Mark your calendars for this afternoon of family fun. The rain date for the event is June 19th. (PHOTO PROVIDED)