Thursday, May 16, 2024
April Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for April 2024, with April 2023 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 188 (135); domestic 20 (10), civil 21 (14), criminal 11 (12), miscellaneous 6 (3), judgment liens 129 (95), and appeals 1 (1) with a total of fees collected being $15,699.46 ($19,117.03).

The title department issued a total of 1,451 (1,423) titles; new cars 97(72), used cars 735 (685), new trucks 36 (53), used trucks 362 (339), vans 12 (14), motorcycles 47 (63), manufactured homes 9 (16), trailers 22 (27), travel trailers 35 (33), motor homes 25 (28), buses 3 (0), off-road vehicles 23 (57), watercraft 16 (18), outboard motors 8 (6), other 21 (12), watercraft registrations 38 (0), and driver examination tests 110 (0) with a total of fees collected being $823,370.83 ($773,487.84).

 

