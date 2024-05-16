Close Menu
Thursday, May 16, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

NSCC Recognizes Nursing Graduates At Pinning Ceremony

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
PRACTICAL NURSING … (Front) Mya Stuckey (Archbold), Carlee Mead (Oakwood), Sidney Jenkins (Middle Point), Kaela Lucas (Oakwood), Allison Boles (Napoleon). (Back) Azzaya Gutierrez (Archbold), Shaley Ruffer (Defiance), Carly Sabins (Bryan), Kacee Theisen (Defiance), Olivia Meraz (Bryan), Gabriella Grime (Bryan).

ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Saturday, May 11th on the Archbold campus, prior to Spring Commencement.

Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. During the ceremony, the College recognized four students for induction into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

Northwest State congratulates the following students for completing these healthcare programs:

PRACTICAL NURSING

Allison Boles (Napoleon), Gabriella Grime (Bryan), Azzaya Gutierrez (Archbold), Sidney Jenkins (Middle Point), Kaela Lucas (Oakwood), Carlee Mead (Oakwood), Olivia Meraz (Bryan), Shaley Ruffer (Defiance), Carly Sabins (Bryan), Mya Stuckey (Archbold), Kacee Theisen (Defiance)

REGISTERED NURSING

Ezekiel Adu-Baffour (Bryan), Mackenzie Biliti (Defiance), Nicole Broshious (Toledo), Kallen Brown (Holgate), Hayley Culver (Pioneer), Shaianne Hankinson (Delta), Kali Heffelfinger (Hicksville), Bethany Klopfenstein (Paulding), Caitlyn Lyons (Pioneer), Karley Mansfield (Napoleon), Grace Mayer (Archbold), Charissa Meschberger (Hicksville), Lindsay Moore (Fayette), Gabryelle Pitts (Stryker), Kristen Ratliff (Defiance), Samantha Seles (Liberty Center), Allison Singer (Toledo), Kennedy Sinks (Fayette), Katie Stoller (Haviland), Kenneth Walker IV (Archbold)

Names with a * denote Alpha Delta Nu honors recipient.

REGISTERED NURSING … (Front) Bethany Klopfenstein (Paulding), Grace Mayer (Archbold), Caitlyn Lyons (Pioneer), Gabryelle Pitts (Stryker), Samantha Seles (Liberty Center). (Back) Kali Heffelfinger (Hicksville), Mackenzie Biliti (Defiance), Kristen Ratliff (Defiance), Hayley Culver (Pioneer), Kennedy Sinks (Fayette).
REGISTERED NURSING … (Front) Ezekiel Adu-Baffour (Bryan), Charissa Meschberger (Hicksville), Allison Singer (Toledo), Kallen Brown (Holgate), Kenneth Walker IV (Archbold). (Back) Katie Stoller (Haviland), Karley Mansfield (Napoleon), Lindsay Moore (Fayette), Shaianne Hankinson (Delta), Nicole Broshious (Toledo).

 

