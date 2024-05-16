NSCC Recognizes Nursing Graduates At Pinning Ceremony

ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Saturday, May 11th on the Archbold campus, prior to Spring Commencement.

Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. During the ceremony, the College recognized four students for induction into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

Northwest State congratulates the following students for completing these healthcare programs:

PRACTICAL NURSING

Allison Boles (Napoleon), Gabriella Grime (Bryan), Azzaya Gutierrez (Archbold), Sidney Jenkins (Middle Point), Kaela Lucas (Oakwood), Carlee Mead (Oakwood), Olivia Meraz (Bryan), Shaley Ruffer (Defiance), Carly Sabins (Bryan), Mya Stuckey (Archbold), Kacee Theisen (Defiance)

REGISTERED NURSING

Ezekiel Adu-Baffour (Bryan), Mackenzie Biliti (Defiance), Nicole Broshious (Toledo), Kallen Brown (Holgate), Hayley Culver (Pioneer), Shaianne Hankinson (Delta), Kali Heffelfinger (Hicksville), Bethany Klopfenstein (Paulding), Caitlyn Lyons (Pioneer), Karley Mansfield (Napoleon), Grace Mayer (Archbold), Charissa Meschberger (Hicksville), Lindsay Moore (Fayette), Gabryelle Pitts (Stryker), Kristen Ratliff (Defiance), Samantha Seles (Liberty Center), Allison Singer (Toledo), Kennedy Sinks (Fayette), Katie Stoller (Haviland), Kenneth Walker IV (Archbold)

Names with a * denote Alpha Delta Nu honors recipient.