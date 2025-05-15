April Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for April 2025 with April 2024 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 220 (188); domestic 22 (20), civil 33 (21), criminal 29 (11), miscellaneous 1 (6), judgment liens 134 (129), and appeals 1 (1) with a total of fees collected being $69,436.67 ($41,152.47).

The title department issued a total of 1,369 (1,451) titles; new cars 94 (97), used cars 710 (735), new trucks 42 (36), used trucks 287 (362), vans 22 (12), motorcycles 43 (47), manufactured homes 9 (9), trailers 28 (22), travel trailers 34 (35), motor homes 26 (25), buses 0 (3), off-road vehicles 31 (23), watercraft 10 (16), outboard motors 7 (8), other 26 (21), watercraft registrations 34 (38), and driver examination tests 109 (110) with a total of fees collected being $615,822.75 ($823,370.83).