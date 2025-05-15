Williams County Recorder Patti Rockey Announces Candidacy For State Representative

PRESS RELEASE – Patti Rockey, currently serving her fourth term as Williams County Recorder, is thrilled to announce her candidacy for State Representative for the 81st House District.

Rockey, who also holds the position of Chairman of the Williams County Republican Party, is dedicated to advocating for the rights and needs of taxpayers.

Rockey’s approach to governance emphasizes common sense solutions that address the real needs of her constituents. Her professional experience and proven leadership make her an exemplary candidate for State Representative.

Married to Jason and mother to three adult children, Patti also cherishes her role as “Gigi” to her beloved granddaughter.

Her commitment to her family and community is evident in her tireless work as a fiscal conservative fighter and her unwavering dedication to promoting transparency in government operations.

“The 81st house district needs a strong leader to continue the great work we have received from Representative Jim Hoops and Senator Rob McColley. Their dedication and commitment to our District has laid a solid foundation that we must build upon.” Rockey stated.

“My journey has been marked by a “don’t complain, roll up your sleeves, get it done” attitude. This hands-on approach has driven me to tackle challenges head-on and deliver results.”

Rockey went on to say, “Whether it’s addressing local issues, supporting community initiatives, or advocating for our district’s needs, my unwavering dedication to northwest Ohio and conservative values has been the guiding force behind my decisions.”

“As a staunch advocate of conservative values, I am dedicated to promoting fiscal responsibility, limited government, and individual freedoms.”

“These principles are the bedrock of my political ideology, and I intend to uphold them as the representative of the 81st house district.” Rockey, affirmed.

With the endorsement of David Kern, Defiance County Republican Party Chair, Steve Krider, Henry County Republican Party Chair, and Brett Kolb, Fulton County Republican Party Chair, Rockey’s campaign is gaining momentum.

These esteemed endorsements reflect the confidence and support she has garnered from key leaders in the district, further solidifying her candidacy.

Rockey’s campaign will emphasize active engagement with the community, listening to the needs and concerns of residents, and collaborating with local leaders to address the most pressing issues.

She encourages everyone to be part of the conversation and join her in making meaningful changes for the 81st District.

Contact Information: For more information about Patti Rockey’s campaign, please visit her website rockeyforohio.com or contact her campaign at pattirockey@rockeyforohio.com

Join the Movement: Patti Rockey invites all residents of the 81st District to join her campaign, volunteer, and participate in upcoming events. Together, we can build a stronger and more vibrant community.